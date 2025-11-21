Disney accused of stealing fan film choreography for Star Wars Visions

It’s not unusual for creative ideas to influence others. Almost anytime I interview a game developer, the topic of influences comes up. Most teams can name a few games that inspired their own. Usually, though, it’s not quite so blatant. Think back to earlier this year, when Peak, the co-op mountain-climbing game now nominated for a Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game, was practically recreated in its entirety in Roblox. Megabonk, the game that recently withdrew from its Game Award nomination, has also been unofficially recreated on Switch. Many would agree that this crosses the line. But what about the Netflix animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, which was called out earlier this week for imitating a fight scene from God of War (2018)? It’s easier to brush off imitation when it’s a small Roblox game or an unknown developer that most people will never find anyway, but when large companies like Netflix and now Disney get involved, with their enormous audiences, it becomes a bigger problem.

Disney is accused of stealing fight choreography for Star Wars from a fan film

Today’s issue was shared on social media. The clip in question comes from Season 2, Episode 7 of Star Wars Visions, the anthology series set in the Star Wars universe, which aired in 2023. The video plays a scene from this episode alongside a clip from the 2019 short fan film Dark Jedi. It’s hard to ignore the clear similarities in the choreography between the clips, and the post on X / Twitter links back to the original Instagram post from the creator of the fan film, who writes: “Why Disney? Is it because we made a non-profit tribute fan film of one of your IPs and now you feel justified in stealing from this pool of creative output? Maybe either a) pay your animators more or b) hire an action designer.” Stealing from other creators is never a good look, but when it’s one of the most powerful and wealthiest companies in the world, it looks even worse.

The replies on X / Twitter were oddly mixed. Some users sympathized with the creators of the fan film, but others seemed to believe that Disney's actions were justified, with many agreeing with the sentiment: “You steal our IP, we’ll steal your choreography…” This point of view implies that the fan should never have made a fan film in the first place, and that Disney is well within their rights to steal it back. However, the problem here is not the Star Wars intellectual property, but the choreography of the fight.

A few side by side images from the clips.Source: lorenzhideyoshi on Instagram

The fan film is very specifically “non-profit,” as the creator explains. They made no financial gain from this film, and it is on YouTube for anyone to watch for free. Meanwhile, Disney and Star Wars have taken the original, creative choreography and profited from it by inserting it into a TV show that requires a Disney+ subscription to watch. The fans used the concept of Jedi, Sith, and lightsabers from Star Wars, but that choreography was completely original. Remove the lightsabers, and it could just be an epic, original fantasy sword fight. Disney doesn’t own the concept of a magical swordfight.

I am not a lawyer, so I can’t speak to the legal situation, but even if you believe they are in a legal grey area, it still comes across as hollow and disrespectful for such a massive company to take advantage of a fan’s creativity. At the very least, they could have reached out to the creator to ask permission, or even brought them onto the team for this episode. Clearly, this action designer is talented enough for the creatives behind Star Wars Visions to want to use their ideas, so why not?