Free Cuphead and Delicious Last Course DLC or artbook are up for grabs. Last days to enter the 8th anniversary contest

Soulslikes aren’t the only games out there trying to crush your spirit. Sure, Elden Ring is a beast, and Silksong has already earned a rep for being downright cruel (though people still adore it, and some even beat it on a saxophone). But before all that, there was an indie hit that came out eight years ago and instantly stole the spotlight. It wasn’t about sprawling worlds or endless exploration, it was all about wild boss fights wrapped in gorgeous, hand-drawn 1930s-style animation straight out of old Fleischer and Disney cartoons. Yes, I’m talking about Cuphead: that “tough but fair” arcade challenge with vintage toon vibes that we loved playing, and maybe loved watching others struggle through even more.

Cuphead marks 8 years of brutal toon battles

That’s right, Cuphead was released eight years ago back in 2017, and to celebrate, the devs at Studio MDHR (the two brothers who even remortgaged their houses to make the game happen) are throwing a little party. They’re giving out a bunch of goodies all week long. The announcement went up on Monday, September 29, over on X – so if you want in, better move fast, because it’s only running till this Sunday.

Source: X @StudioMDHR

They’re handing out 8 download codes a day for Cuphead and The Delicious Last Course, and you can pick whichever platform you want. Simply follow them, repost this, and reply with “Happy Birthday Cuphead! #CupheadTurns8” to enter the contest.

But that’s not the only treat, they’ve also got special art books up for grabs, and there’ll probably be even more surprises dropping. It’s definitely worth checking back daily to see what else you can win.