Can you download FC 26 Showcase? All you need to know about playing EA Sports FC 26 for free

For soccer fans, the last few weeks have been exciting thanks to the release of the latest EA Sports FC 26. Players from around the world who purchased the Ultimate Edition had access to the game a few days early, and received some in-game bonuses. However, the high price (69,99 USD / 99,99 USD) stopped many from preordering. Fortunately, some of those who are undecided can test it. FC 26 Showcase allows you to play the game with limited content for free. Check if you are eligible and what you need to do to download this version of the game.

Can you download FC 26 Showcase for free?

FC 26 Showcase is a limited version of the basic FC 26 game. It allows you to access several of the most popular game modes completely free of charge, such as Ultimate Team, Clubs Rush, Clubs Live Events, Season Pass, and Kick Off. However, it is worth noting that its availability vary depending on the region.

It can’t be denied that playing the most popular modes for free is a very good offer. The problem is that, unfortunately, it is not available for everyone. As for the answer to the question of whether you can download FC 26, it depends on the region you are in.

FC 26 Showcase is currently only available in Colombia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. However, this does not necessarily mean that you will not be able to play a limited version of the game for free, if you live somewhere else. In the Others tab on EA's official website, you can see that additional regions may be added in the future, with more information expected to be released later this year (2025). The confusion may be due to recent shuffling at EA related to the sale of the company.

Keep in mind that if you want to enjoy career mode, create or join a virtual club, and play in the Clubs League, regardless of your region, you will need to purchase FC 26.