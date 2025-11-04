In 2 days, Pillars of Eternity fans will finally get what they've waited over a decade for. Obsidian finally reveals details on the long-awaited feature

Obsidian Entertainment revealed the launch date for the public beta of a new turn-based mode in Pillars of Eternity. The tests, which will involve players on Steam and the Xbox Store, will start any day now.
Obsidian Entertainment studio has announced that on November 5th, a new public beta update for Pillars of Eternity will launch, allowing players on Steam and in the Xbox Store to test the turn-based mode. This is a big event for fans of the classic RPG, celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.
Fans who enjoyed experimenting with Turn-Based Mode in Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will find familiar ground here, but with key improvements shaped by your feedback, the developers wrote in a special announcement.
Below, I've described the most important modifications that the turn-based mode in Pillars of Eternity has received compared to Deadfire.
The beta is going to last for an unspecified amount of time, and Obsidian is encouraging players to actively share their feedback and report any bugs they come across. The studio will plan further improvements based on this and prepare the mode for full release.
When they announced the beta tests, the creators also dropped a special video where Josh Sawyer, the Creative Director, shares his thoughts on how important the turn-based mode is for Pillars of Eternity and how the community helped shape this update.
We first heard about this new gameplay mode for Pillars of Eternity in March of this year. At that time, I wrote that Obsidian planned to make it available to fans and announced that turn-based combat tests would take place later in the year, but they didn't reveal any details. Now we have learned the specifics.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
