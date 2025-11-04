Guide to complete Digging Up Dirt in ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter that can be played solo or with friends. You can find many interesting items in the game. Some of them serve as crafting materials, like Synthesized Fuel, while others can be used to upgrade your companion, which is the case with Dog Collar. However, some items are needed to complete quests, such as Major Aiva's Patch in the Echoes of Victory Ridge mission. Today, we will discuss how to complete another task, namely Digging Up Dirt.

How to complete Digging Up Dirt quest in ARC Raiders

Digging Up Dirt is a seemingly simple task. However, it is often the case that something that appears simple is not so at all. The biggest problem is locating the entrance to Santa Maria Houses in Old Town. While you can easily find this location on the Buried City map, the problem is getting into the proper building, as all the entrances appear to be blocked. The lower part of the structure is covered with sand, and climbing on the small balconies is impossible.

Fortunately, there is another building opposite to Santa Maria Houses. You have to climb onto its roof, follow it, and you will see a footbridge that will allow you to cross to the other side. Next, climb onto the roof and enter the building through the hole to get inside.

Once you get there, use the zip line to get down. Watch out for the turret guarding the place; it's a good idea to destroy it first. Once you've done that, jump down and you'll see a white Dead Drop in the middle of the sand. Search it for a moment. This will complete the task. That's all!

