All players of ARC Raiders got an apology gift from the devs. You can do whatever you want with it

ARC Raiders was released on October 30, achieving both artistic and commercial success. The latter, however, caused some "hiccups" for the title, as its servers were unable to handle the Sunday influx of players. Although the creators managed to resolve the issue, they didn't stop at just fixing it. The team at Embark Studios issued an official apology and prepared a nice gift for the players.

As stated in the devs' post on X:

We appreciate your patience as our servers had a wobble on Sunday. Scrappy must've pecked a few wires loose, he's been put on the naughty step. As a token of our thanks, we're sending 500 Raider Tokens to all Raiders who logged in on Sunday.

This means that every player who might have had trouble playing the game during the mentioned server "woobble" received premium currency worth $5 as compensation, which can be spent on cosmetic additions for their character.

By the way, the devs also mentioned that players who took part in the Server Slam pre-release tests should have already received their Server Slammer backpacks. They will find a message enabling them to claim these in their inboxes.

