Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road codes and how to redeem them

RPG about training football team with anime-stylized graphics? This is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road in a nutshell. Fourth installment of the series is available in early access right now for everyone who bought Deluxe Edition. Interestingly, the game supports codes. So, how to redeem them and what are the working codes? Let’s answer these questions.

All working codes in Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road in November 2025

Dop you want some bonuses to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road? If so, I don’t have good news for you. Right now, there are no active codes to Eleven: Victory Road. You can’t obtain additional items for free. This shouldn’t be surprising – the game is in early access right now. So, this is not the end of the world. Most likely, developers will publish some codes in the future. Then you will be able to collect your prize. You must be patient.

How to Redeem Codes in Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

When the codes for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road finally appear, you need to know how to activate them. The process is easy; you must only follow these steps:

select “information” in the Title Menu, choose “Gift Code” and enter working code, click on “Claim Bonus Content” to receive prizes.

So, it isn’t complicated at all. Now, you must wait until developers publish some codes. Probably they do that after the official release. So, remember to check if anything has appeared.