UFL PC Early Access won't be on Steam. You will have to wait longer to play it on Valve's platform

Even though we should be cautious and most of developers consider Steam a monopoly, we cannot overlook the fact that Valve’s platform has made gaming easily accessible and affordable. Gabe Newell’s launcher is not only a storefront for software, but it is also used as a place for productions to hatch and reach their maturity through Early Access program. Without it, many great titles wouldn’t even come to be. However, UFL, a new soccer (or football) game that aspires to take on giants like EA Sports FC or eFootball, will not be going to Steam despite being in EA program on PC. Here we will try to assess what’s going on and if the Strikerz Inc. product will make it to Valve’s most well-known service.

UFL Early Access not available on Steam

Despite the fact that many players associate words “Early Access” with Steam’s program that allows players to test out unfinished products and support creators that way, the phrase is not reserved for Valve. We have already seen UFL in EA, yet it was on Xbox and PS5 consoles, which are obviously free of Steam. With ditching the idea of releasing the game on PS4 and Xbox one, the devs have more time to focus on PC. Will it avoid Steam, though?

As we can see on UFL’s official website, the PC Early Access has just became available, but it is impossible to play it on Steam. In order to experience what the creators have prepared for computer users, we’d have to use the title’s own launcher and fork out at least 30 USD for a version of the production that allows to play it on PC. We have to remember that when UFL is fully released, it is supposed to be free-to-play, so if you would like to wait, not only will you be able to enjoy it at no extra cost, but the chances are, it will eventually arrive at Steam. Why?

The obvious clue is that UFL already has a Steam store page. Not only that, but in the past there have been some demos and alpha tests conducted on that launcher. Due to that, we can assume it’s just a matter of time before the game becomes available on Valve’s platform. When will that be? It is unknown as of yet.

Historically, Early Access programs can take from half a year to forever. Of course, we wouldn’t expect UFL to take that long, as we can already enjoy the full version on consoles, but porting a game to PC and optimizing it can take a while to account for near infinite number of computer configurations the players might have. It would be safe to say that we can expect the title to launch in 3 – 6 months, though it’s just a rough estimate.

