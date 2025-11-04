How to use FM26 in game editor to edit players

Many players have problems with using the in-game editor in Football Manager 26. We are here to help! With our guide you will edit players without issues.
Many people were waiting for the newest part of the Football Manager series. FM26 was released a couple of hours ago and managed to attract tens of thousands of players. For those of us who would like to tailor their experience a little bit more, developers have prepared an in game editor to edit various characteristics of our footballers. However, it seems that some players are puzzled by this feature, as it is not very intuitive. If you are one of them, read our guide!
If you find our guides and news helpful and interesting, we recommend to follow us on Google News. It is free and supports us.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
FM26 debuts as the 10th most played game on Steam despite overwhelmingly negative reviews
EU5 crashing at startup? There might be a solution
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help