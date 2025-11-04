How to use FM26 in game editor to edit players

Many people were waiting for the newest part of the Football Manager series. FM26 was released a couple of hours ago and managed to attract tens of thousands of players. For those of us who would like to tailor their experience a little bit more, developers have prepared an in game editor to edit various characteristics of our footballers. However, it seems that some players are puzzled by this feature, as it is not very intuitive. If you are one of them, read our guide!

How to use Football Manager 26 in-game editor to edit players

Sadly, the first step to use in-game editor is to buy it. It is a DLC that can be purchased in the same store you have bought the base game. It costs 8,99 USD. Now, you should create your manager. It is free for all players. However, you can use the in-game editor only if you load the save! So, after creating the new game and taking a team under your wing, go to the Squad tab.

Right-click to see some general options.Source: Football Manager 26, developer: Sports Interactive

Now, you can right-click any player you want to edit and see a new option at the bottom of the menu “In-Game Editor” (if you can’t see it, save FM26, close the game and load it). Here you can choose some basic commands – Freeze Attributes, Terminate Contract, Move to other club, Remove all Unhappiness / Suspensions / Injuries. However it is far from over. You can click the player to see their detailed description with various stats.

Edit player.Source: Football Manager 26, developer: Sports Interactive