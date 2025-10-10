„Intel was on a mission to kill us” says Jensan Huang. Now, the company will make two microprocessors for NVIDIA

In recent months, Intel has been facing increasing financial difficulties. Layoffs and project cancellations followed one after another, and it seemed the company wouldn't be able to recover. Competitors, including NVIDIA, came to the rescue by investing several billion dollars in Intel. Jensen Huang didn't dwell on the past, even though, as he stated in an interview with Jim Cramer, "Intel wanted to kill us."

NVIDIA won the competition against Intel

In the late '90s and early 2000s, Intel was already a huge and super profitable business under Andrew Grove's leadership, while NVIDIA was just starting to make its mark. Intel's CEO wasn't a fan of the competition, and according to journalist Jim Cramer, he didn't respect the company or Jensen Huang. The head of NVIDIA even added that it was about killing NVIDIA:

Jim Cramer: Now, I know Intel from, I knew Andy Grove, a person on the board, who suggested that they do a deal, make a deal with a company that sounded a lot like you during the period when I know you were speaking to Andy. And Andy was quite disrespectful, but that was his way. Jensen Huang: It's not the way, it's the way that he had himself, set himself up, frankly. Intel dedicated 33 years of our lives trying to kill us.

At that time, Intel was reportedly trying to beat the competition by entering into agreements that were disadvantageous to competitors, including those related to copyright and licensing. NVIDIA went through something similar when they started out making chips for Intel under a contract, but later decided to work on their own projects. The matter ended up in court, and ultimately NVIDIA won, resulting in Intel having to pay a $1.5 billion licensing fee, as noted by the Wccftech editorial team.

Now, years later, the situation has changed. NVIDIA just threw $5 billion into Intel, hoping this will lead to a successful partnership. During an interview, Jensen Huang stated that Intel will build a microprocessor for NVIDIA and prepare another model "intended for a new market."