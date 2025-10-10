Nintendo confirms the mysterious animated short was about Pikmin

Remember that odd, mysterious animated short Nintendo uploaded earlier this week? Well, we finally have the answer, and it turns out the internet was right. The animated short titled “Close to You” only lasts a few minutes, but within the video, objects appear to move on their own. A few people on Reddit picked up on major hints, but nothing was confirmed until Nintendo uploaded another version of the video to the Nintendo Today app, the mobile news app released earlier this year. That video reveals that it was indeed Pikmin moving those objects.

Unfortunately, the reveal video is only available on the Nintendo Today app, while the Pikmin-less version was uploaded to Nintendo’s YouTube channel. This could change eventually, but Nintendo’s goal seems to be to drive curious people to check out the app. When the video was uploaded, users were quick to notice the Pikmin music playing in the background. Some people even noticed a small, blurry object moving over the child’s shoulder at one point. Below is the original video shared by Nintendo. To see the reveal, you’ll need to go to the Nintendo Today app.

What does this mean for the future of the Pikmin video game series? For now, that part is still unclear. Pikmin 4 was released in 2023 to wide critical praise, and it even earned a Game Award win for Best Sim/Strategy game that year. It would be shocking if Nintendo had no intention of creating more games in that series. However, this isn’t the first time that Nintendo has released animated shorts featuring Pikmin, so there’s nothing to be sure about just yet.

If Nintendo isn’t planning a new Pikmin game, based on the response to this short film, there’s a chance people would support a longer Pikmin movie. Nintendo has already found success with the Super Mario Bros. Movie and has a Legend of Zelda film in the works. Pikmin might not be the first franchise that comes to mind when people think of a Nintendo movie concept, but it could work.