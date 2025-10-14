Is Alone real in Little Nightmares 3? The ending explained everything

Little Nightmares 3 is the next installment in the popular Little Nightmares series, which combines platforming and puzzle elements with the horror genre. While it was impossible to play in co-op mode in previous installments, this will now be possible in the latest one. You can choose between Low and Alone. Players were particularly interested in the latter character, especially after completing the game and seeing what happened to Alone in the ending. There were even questions about whether Alone was a real character. If you are interested in the truth, we will try to explain it here.

Is Alone a real character or just a conjuring of imagination in Little Nightmares 3?

This text contains spoilers about the ending and characters in the game. If you want to avoid them, do not read further.

In Little Nightmare 3, players can choose between controlling Low or Alone and progress through the levels together. It is clear that throughout their adventure, these characters support each other greatly and can count on one another. The problem is that the ending of the game seems to reveal a sad truth about one of the characters. We are, of course, talking about Alone.

Alone as a plush doll,Little Nightmares 3, developer: Supermassive Games

The ending shows Low and Alone finding a mirror portal. The problem is that Alone is not very convinced to go through it. Low reaches out to Alone and pulls her through the mirror. After a moment, however, she is rejected and thrown out of the mirror, which shatters. Alone then falls lifeless to the ground and turns into a plush doll.

Although Low tries to repair the portal, the mission is doomed to failure from the start, as the mirror is shattered on both sides. This ending suggests that Low has returned to the world of the living, while Alone has remained in the world of Little Nightmares. Why? Because Alone is not real, but merely a creation of Low's imagination.

The game focuses heavily on the theme of loneliness, as mentioned in our review. In order for Low not to feel lonely in the terrifying world he finds himself in, he created a kind of projection – an imaginary friend in the form of Alone. At the beginning of the fourth chapter, The Institute, you can even see Low picking up a doll that looks strikingly similar to Alone. When he does so, he wakes up on land, having been rescued by her. This subtle foreshadowing suggests early on that Alone may not be a real character after all.