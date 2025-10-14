When is Bridgerton season 4 coming out on Netflix? Release dates for Part 1 and Part 2

Bridgerton is one of Netflix's hit TV series, with legions of fans eagerly awaiting its next installment. Each season, the TV series focuses on the romantic adventures of a different member of the Bridgerton family, and now it's Benedict's turn. Although according to the order of the books he should come before Colin, Netflix has mixed up the order a bit and only in season 4 does it focus on Benedict and Sophie.

When is the premiere of Bridgerton season 4?

It is no surprise that fans are impatient, having had to wait an extra season for Benedict's turn. However, that time has finally come, and we won't have to wait long for the new episodes. Netflix has revealed that the Bridgertons will return in 2027, but when exactly?

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is set to be released on January 29, while part 2 will be available on February 26. That's right, Netflix is once again splitting the TV series into parts, so fans will have to wait a little longer to see the whole thing. Fortunately, it will only be one month.

What will Bridgerton season 4 be about, and is there a trailer yet?

In addition to announcing the release date, Netflix also shared a new trailer in which we can see the new main couple of the TV series – Benedict and Sophie. Season 4 of Bridgerton will focus on their love story. Thanks to this, Netflix will have its own version of Cinderella, as the events of the upcoming season can be compared to that story.

Reluctant to marry, Benedict notices a fascinating woman at a masquerade ball, whom he knows only as the Lady in Silver. It turns out that she is Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams.

