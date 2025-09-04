Hollow Knight: Silksong breaks half a million players on Steam in under four hours

Today, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been released across all platforms, and within four hours, it reached over half a million concurrent players on Steam. This is even with the hour or two that many players could not access Steam due to the overwhelming demand, not to mention similar crashes across other digital storefronts like Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. As the previously most-wishlisted game on Steam, it’s not that surprising, but it is still impressive.

Hollow Knight: Silksong breaks half a million players on Steam in four hours

At the time of writing, Hollow Knight: Silksong is ranked 3rd on Steam’s most-played games chart, according to SteamDB. Currently, it’s only behind juggernauts like Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2, though it’s only 140 thousand players away from overtaking Dota 2, and there is plenty more weekend to go. At the time of writing, Silksong has 534 thousand players on Steam. This is especially impressive, not just because it is a small independent team, but also because the top games on Steam are usually multiplayer, which typically invite more players to be online at the same time.

On Steam, Hollow Knight: Silksong currently has more players than games like Helldivers 2, Apex Legends, and No Man’s Sky, along with top-of-the-chart staples like Rust, Path of Exile 2, and even PUBG: Battlegrounds. According to SteamDB’s all-time peak player counts, Hollow Knight: Silksong already holds the 18th highest peak of all time on Steam.

This was arguably one of the most hyped releases in gaming, outside of perhaps Grand Theft Auto 6, so it’s not surprising that today is a monumental moment. However, I’m not sure if anyone expected it to be quite this groundbreaking. With half a million players on Steam, not to mention the number of players on consoles, plus its ability to single-handedly take down all four major digital storefronts simultaneously, this will be a day to remember.

Congratulations to Team Cherry. Through the many years of development and the rollercoaster of patience and impatience from the community, the meme-ification of any news about a release date, and the constantly spammed livestream chats, it’s all culminated in this. Hopefully, the team in Adelaide, Australia, can finally get some rest and celebrate this moment; they’ve earned it.