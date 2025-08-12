Is the battlefield 6 beta still open and do you have to preorder BF6 to play it? Here's what you need to know

Undoubtedly, the recent Battlefield 6 open beta generated a lot of interest. So much so that players want to continue playing the game even after it has ended. Despite various issues related to servers, loading screens, and matchmaking, this did not discourage a large number of players from quitting this production. People are so fascinated by this game that they are still wondering if the beta is open and if they need to pre-order to be able to play it. You will find out in our article.

Battlefield 6 open beta explained

The fact is that last weekend, players were able to play Battlefield 6 thanks to open beta test. Unfortunately, this period has ended, which means that you will not be able to access the servers at this moment.

However, don't worry, as it will still be possible to play BF6 in the near future. In two days, on August 14, you will be able to take part in the second open beta, which will last until August 17.

Do I need to pre-order Battlefield 6 to play the open beta?

There are also questions about whether you need to pre-order BF6 to participate in the open beta. Don't worry, open beta will be available to any interested player (unless you use cheats, in which case it won't be possible), so there is no need to buy the game right now. All you have to do is download the game and wait until August 14 to begin cooperating with your team and lead them to victory.

Of course, the second open beta won't last very long, so if you want to play Battlefield 6 again at launch on October 10, you'll need to purchase the game. BF6 will be available on PC (Steam, EGS, EA App), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The standard edition costs $69.99, while the Phantom Edition costs $99.99. Prices are the same on every platform.

If you are still undecided about purchasing the game, participating in the second open beta may help you decide whether it is worth it.