How to Get Verdant and Paradisal Mutations in Grow a Garden (GaG)

To get the most out of your crops in Roblox’s Grow a Garden, it is not enough to plant seeds and wait for them to grow. It will require a lot more work from you, but also a bit of luck and favorable conditions. If you are careful enough and strategize well, you can make your produce mutate and, thanks to that, multiply its value severalfold. It is in your hands to use what is available during current circumstances and make it count. Here you will learn how to turn the fortune around during Solar Flare weather and get Verdant and Paradisal mutations. They can be very profitable so do not sleep on them!

Obtaining Verdant and Paradisal mutations in Grow a Garden

The best way to multiply value of your crops in Grow a Garden is to apply mutations. The more of them are on your produce, the more it is worth. However, they require certain conditions to be fulfilled in order for the mutations to appear. There are a lot of possibilities that can make your fruits and veggies unique. Also, there can be several ways of getting particular mutation, so with that out of the way, let’s focus on Verdant and Paradisal versions of crops.

Verdant Mutation

Verdant mutation makes the produce green in color and makes it emit particles. Getting it is possible by:

Naturally mutating during Solar Flare (this weather condition can only be applied by admins), Using Mutation Spray Verdant, Having it applied by using Scarlet Macaw pet.

Paradisal Mutation

If you would like to mutate your produce with Paradisal version, the best conditions to do so are during Solar Flare event. This variant makes fruits and vegetables to have lime-green tint and emit rays. There are only two ways to get it so far:

Small chance that it will happen naturally during Solar Flare, By combining Verdant and Sundried mutations that can both happen while Solar Flare is active.

Working on your crops can be really absorbing, so don’t forget that the Cooking Event that is taking place right now. It is adding to the mutation pool too, with its Aromatic variant. If you are thinking about participating in the event, bring your Smoothie Fountain and Cooking Cauldron and make sure to check out Prismatic and Transcendent cooking recipes. There are also time limited items available like Grandma Sprinkler and Levelup Lollipop, so be on a lookout for those. Have fun!