It was released yesterday and immediately thrilled Steam players and reviewers. Jurassic World Evolution 3 launch

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is here and has immediately won the hearts of fans.

Kamil Kleszyk

It was released yesterday and immediately thrilled Steam players and reviewers. Jurassic World Evolution 3 launch, image source: Frontier Developments.
It was released yesterday and immediately thrilled Steam players and reviewers. Jurassic World Evolution 3 launch Source: Frontier Developments.

Dino fans can celebrate today – Jurassic World Evolution 3 has launched. The latest installment of the popular series from Frontier Developments is receiving very positive reviews from both critics and players.

According to data from Metacritic, the PC version of the game boasts an average score of 82/100 (based on 14 reviews). The PlayStation 5 edition achieved the same score. This result is undoubtedly pleasing to the developers.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Selected reviews

  1. But Why Tho? – 95/100
  2. GameWatcher – 90/100
  3. Shacknews – 90/100
  4. Vandal – 84/100
  5. GameStar – 83/100
  6. TheGamer – 80/100
  7. GAMINGbible – 80/100
  8. GamesRadar+ – 70/100

Reviewers are really praising Frontier Developments for learning from past games in the series. In their opinion, Jurassic World Evolution 3 is the best installment of the series, where most of the issues plaguing earlier iterations have been improved or completely fixed. The new features with baby dinosaurs and the expanded park customization options are really impressive and make the game way more fun. One journalist wrote that "every Jurassic fan who dreams of their own park will realize that dream in the third installment."

However, there were some remarks. The cons include sometimes unreliable artificial intelligence and small technical glitches.

Players are also satisfied

Players have also received the game positively. On Steam, Jurassic World Evolution 3 boasts 86% positive reviews. Fans are enthusiastic about the appearance of young dinosaurs, appreciating the extensive park configuration options and the well-executed campaign. Among the drawbacks, technical issues such as game crashes and camera errors are mentioned again.

It's doing pretty well in terms of popularity, too – at its peak, over 21,000 people were playing Jurassic World Evolution 3 on Steam at the same time.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Minimum PC system requirements

  1. Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  2. Processor: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  3. RAM: 16 GB
  4. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8 GB VRAM)
  5. DirectX: version 12
  6. Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Recommended PC system requirements

  1. Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  2. Processor: Intel i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  3. RAM: 16 GB
  4. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc B580 (12 GB VRAM)
  5. DirectX: version 12
  6. Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Jurassic World Evolution 3

October 21, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Kamil Kleszyk

Author: Kamil Kleszyk

At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map