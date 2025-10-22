It was released yesterday and immediately thrilled Steam players and reviewers. Jurassic World Evolution 3 launch
Jurassic World Evolution 3 is here and has immediately won the hearts of fans.
Dino fans can celebrate today – Jurassic World Evolution 3 has launched. The latest installment of the popular series from Frontier Developments is receiving very positive reviews from both critics and players.
According to data from Metacritic, the PC version of the game boasts an average score of 82/100 (based on 14 reviews). The PlayStation 5 edition achieved the same score. This result is undoubtedly pleasing to the developers.
Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Selected reviews
- But Why Tho? – 95/100
- GameWatcher – 90/100
- Shacknews – 90/100
- Vandal – 84/100
- GameStar – 83/100
- TheGamer – 80/100
- GAMINGbible – 80/100
- GamesRadar+ – 70/100
Reviewers are really praising Frontier Developments for learning from past games in the series. In their opinion, Jurassic World Evolution 3 is the best installment of the series, where most of the issues plaguing earlier iterations have been improved or completely fixed. The new features with baby dinosaurs and the expanded park customization options are really impressive and make the game way more fun. One journalist wrote that "every Jurassic fan who dreams of their own park will realize that dream in the third installment."
However, there were some remarks. The cons include sometimes unreliable artificial intelligence and small technical glitches.
Players are also satisfied
Players have also received the game positively. On Steam, Jurassic World Evolution 3 boasts 86% positive reviews. Fans are enthusiastic about the appearance of young dinosaurs, appreciating the extensive park configuration options and the well-executed campaign. Among the drawbacks, technical issues such as game crashes and camera errors are mentioned again.
It's doing pretty well in terms of popularity, too – at its peak, over 21,000 people were playing Jurassic World Evolution 3 on Steam at the same time.
Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Minimum PC system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD recommended)
Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Recommended PC system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB VRAM) / Intel Arc B580 (12 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD recommended)
