Jeff Bezos founded AI startup, raised more than $6 billion in funding and named himself its CEO

Jeff Bezos founded an AI startup and appointed himself its CEO. The company has already received billions in funding, and its activities are currently shrouded in mystery.
In the summer of 2021, Jeff Bezos stepped down from leading Amazon and has been involved in other projects over the past few years. One of the latest is the Prometheus project, which is probably about creating a new AI model, mainly for engineers. Apparently, Bezos' startup managed to snag some talents from competitors and score a bunch of funding.
The reports come from The New York Times, which shared what they've found out and what's still a mystery. The most interesting thing is that nobody really knows when the company actually started, but right now they've got about 100 people working there, and some of them used to work for OpenAI, Meta, or DeepMind. However, Bezos isn't managing them alone, as the co-founder and co-CEO is Vik Bajaj (formerly associated with Google).
The entire project must be ambitious, as it has already managed to raise over 6 billion dollars in funding. The company is going to provide support for engineering and industry, including areas like aviation and automotive, according to The Indian Express. Thus, Jeff Bezos aims to focus on supporting the physical industry rather than digital services.
The information above indicates that we still don't know much about what Jeff Bezos will actually do with his project. It's a totally different field compared to the services he was involved with when building Amazon.
Project Prometheus is another company that is inflating the growing AI bubble. This has been taking its toll recently, as evidenced by the drastic price spikes of DDR5 RAM. In just about a month, swapping out parts in a computer has gotten way more expensive. According to leaks, NVIDIA is also starting to feel the impact, which could result in the cancellation of the RTX 50 Super project.
Author: Zbigniew Woznicki
He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.
