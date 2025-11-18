Problems with X (formerly Twitter) and ChatGPT (unlock challenges) continue as Cloudflare Global Network is experiencing issues

Do you experience issues with X (Twitter) or ChatGPT? It is because of not working Cloudflare.
Cloudflare, a big Internet infrastructure company, has network issues right now. And it shows well how connected the Internet is. Many services have problems with working properly because of that, X (formerly Twitter) or ChatGPT included. It is hard to predict when the issue will be fixed.
Many various Internet entities depend on Cloudflare services, including Gamepressure. However, luckily for us, the problems with Cloudflare network is fixed enough for us to work – more or less – without issues. Though our website was unreachable for some time and we still experience some problems (images on our website might not display properly).
However, we are not the only ones that depend on Cloudflare. Some much bigger than us services are also experiencing issues. We can name X (formerly Twitter) and ChatGPT as great examples. In the case of the latter, users can see “please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed” message, one the other hand, X just wants us to retry. Right now, you can’t do anything with that.
At the time of this writing, the issues continues. On the Cloudflare status website, there is information that the team is “working on restoring service for application services customers.” It is hard to tell how long it will take though. We need to wait. Until then, some of the services you use every day might be slower, not work at all or something in-between. Good luck.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
