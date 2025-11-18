Big declaration from Rockstar Games owners: Consoles aren't going away, but PC is the future

According to Take-Two Interactive's CEO, PC, not consoles, is the future of the game industry.
Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (the owner of Rockstar Games), was a guest on CNBC's morning program Squawk Box, where he shared his insights on the direction the gaming industry is heading.
Strauss Zelnick's comments fit right in with the current trend where PC-based devices are starting to make their way into areas that used to be dominated by consoles.
Valve is really leading the way with their Steam Deck, and just last week, they announced a new Steam Machine that works a lot like a home console. There have also been long-standing rumors that Microsoft wants to transform the Xbox into a hybrid of a PC and a console.
Zelnick also added that currently, the console and mobile markets are comparable, but the latter is growing much faster.
Strauss Zelnick's comments about PCs being the future of gaming are kind of funny when you think about Grand Theft Auto VI. It's pretty much a sure thing that this will be the biggest game launch ever, but at first, it'll only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. We will traditionally have to wait a long time for the PC edition, unless something unexpected happens.
However, it can be assumed that the CEO was speaking about the entire industry, not just his company. Last quarter, Take-Two Interactive made 46% of its money from mobiles, 41% from consoles, and the remaining 13% from PCs and other platforms.
Author: Adrian Werner
