Just 10 days until Windows 10 support ends. Here’s what you need to know

Back in May last year, Microsoft made it official: Windows 10 is on its way out. No more security updates, no more improvements, it’s all about Windows 11 now. Once support ends, devices with Windows 10 could be at risk. Some people will need to jump to Windows 11, while others might look into paid extended support to keep things running a bit longer.

Your Windows 10 PC needs a plan before October 14, 2025

You can still keep using Windows 10 after October 14, 2025, but it won’t get regular updates anymore, so over time, your system could be vulnerable to new security threats. The easiest move is to upgrade for free to Windows 11, as long as your PC meets the minimum requirements:

Processor: 1 GHz or faster with 2+ cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or SoC RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB minimum Graphic card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Your PC must be also compatible with Secure boot and the option must be on.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

But if your PC doesn’t meet Windows 11 requirements, there’s still an option. You can get Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10, which will keep your device protected for up to a year after October 14, 2025. It’s a one-time purchase of $30 plus tax, though in some European countries it’s available for free (via The Verge).

The ESU programme gives you access to critical and important security updates (as defined by Microsoft) for Windows 10 version 22H2, helping reduce the risk of malware and cyberattacks. Just keep in mind, it doesn’t include feature upgrades, other fixes, or tech support. You can sign up for ESU anytime before the programm ends on October 13, 2026.

How to get Extended Security Updates for Windows 10

To buy Extended Security Updates for your Windows 10 device, you need to:

Open Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. If your PC qualifies, you’ll see an option to enroll in ESU. Click Enroll now to kick things off. If you’re using a local account, Windows will ask you to sign in with your Microsoft account. If your PC settings are already backed up, you’ll see a prompt to enroll. If settings aren’t backed up, choose whether to start backing them up, use Microsoft Rewards, or make a one-time purchase to enroll in ESU.

An ESU license covers up to 10 devices. On each additional device, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Enroll now. If signed in with the same Microsoft account as the first device, select Add device. If not signed in, Windows prompts you to use the same Microsoft account from the first enrollment.