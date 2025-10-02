Who will buy Mass Effect? Former BioWare director has his picks

The recent buyout of Electronic Arts puts the future of the company's brands in question. Analysts warn that some of them will be sold off to help cover some of the debt. The list of potential sell-offs could even include Mass Effect and all of BioWare.

Who could buy BioWare?

There’s no denying that BioWare’s recent releases have fallen short of expectations. It wouldn’t be surprising if EA chose to let go of the studio in exchange for a quick cash boost. Former BioWare creative director Mark Darrah weighed in on the topic in his latest video. In the comments beneath the video, he named several companies that might be interested in a takeover.

The list includes four giants. Darrah suggested that the Mass Effect studio would most likely attract interest from Sony or Microsoft. He also mentioned Amazon and Disney as possibilities, though he stressed the word "maybe" when doing so.

From a logical standpoint, Darrah's suggestions make sense. Microsoft already partners with EA, offering EA Play through its Game Pass service. It’s hard to say if the company is ready for another acquisition after buying Activision Blizzard though, especially given its recent wave of developer layoffs.

Meanwhile, Sony’s lineup continues to excel in single-player experiences, a space where BioWare has long made its mark. A new Mass Effect as a PS5 exclusive could be an enticing prospect for the Japanese giant. Amazon also has ties to the popular space saga, currently developing a series based on it.

That said, EA could still choose to keep BioWare and all its franchises. It’s worth noting that the company’s new owners plan to "significantly cut costs," with a particular focus on AI. The potential impact on the upcoming Mass Effect 5 remains anyone’s guess.