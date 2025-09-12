„Just fell to my knees” Slay the Spire 2 delayed to 2026, and fans are devastated

Today, fans were devastated by the announcement of a delay for Slay the Spire 2’s early access launch. The sequel to Mega Crit’s breakout roguelike deckbuilder Slay the Spire has quickly become one of the most anticipated indie games ever since it was revealed in the very first Triple-i showcase in 2024. But on the bright side, we now have a more solid release window: “…a secret Thursday in March 2026.”

Slay the Spire 2 has been delayed into 2026, and fans are heartbroken, but understanding

The highly anticipated roguelike deckbuilder still had plans for a 2025 launch, but with so few months left in the year, it was not that surprising to finally hear news about a delay. Mega Crit shared the announcement in a Steam post, writing: “We know this isn’t the news anyone wanted to hear (ourselves included, we’re dying to get this into your hands!) Originally, we were shooting for late 2025, but turns out we were wrong. We need some more time.” It’s not uncommon for games to be delayed, but of course, it hurts nonetheless.

In responses on Steam, some players were disappointed, but understood that this was what needed to happen: “Well, I figured it’d be postponed anyway. Thanks for letting me know.” While others decided to look at the glass half full: “WE’VE GOT A RELEASE DATE!!!” (all caps used by the poster). While I wouldn’t go so far as to say we have an exact release date, we can narrow it down to one of four Thursdays in March. Slay the Spire 2 will launch in Early Access on either March 5th, 12th, 19th, or 26th. Barring any further delays.

Some fans were even more dramatic on Reddit, with the top comment reading: “Just fell to my knees at a Walmart. But somewhat expected…” With another user replying: “Dude I’m in literal shambles. I may not recover from this.” Thankfully, I think all of us roguelike deckbuilder fans will be able to hang on until the Spring.

Related:Slay the Spire 2 on first gameplay trailer. Sequel to excellent indie game with 97% positive ranking on Steam in action

We don’t have details on the nature of the delay, but Mega Crit did add in their post that at least one reason for the delay was because they are adding “a bunch of new features and content…” In a sort of FAQ section of the announcement, the team said: “Compared to Slay the Spire 1’s early access launch (and for that matter, its final 2.0 form) this new sequel has a lot more content that we can’t wait to share with you.” When this does eventually launch, it’s going to be one of the biggest games of 2026.

In the meantime, if you really need another roguelike deckbuilder to get you through the winter months, I do have a few recommendations. Monster Train 2 launched earlier this year to 96% positive reviews on Steam from over 3,000 players. It’s without a doubt one of the best roguelike deckbuilders out there right now. The Royal Writ was just released last month and combines deckbuilding with some clever turn-based strategy and narrative elements (and it has a free demo on Steam). Omelet You Cook has a great sense of humor and, as you can guess, has you crafting the perfect omelets for a very demanding principal (plus it also has a free demo on Steam). Finally, I’ll also throw out one of my personal favorites from last year: Shogun Showdown. It takes a step further into the tactical side of gameplay, but if you haven’t tried it and you’re a Slay the Spire fan, you might just love it.