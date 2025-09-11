How to change language in Borderlands 4. There are a few more steps than you might think

Today, Borderlands 4 was released, and while some PC players are experiencing issues such as a black screen or crash, the game appears to be off to a good start overall. It already has an 84 on Metacritic, and it was able to attract over 200 thousand players on Steam, which put it the number four most played game today, according to SteamDB. But there is one thing that could be a little confusing if you want to change the game’s language.

How to change the language in Borderlands 4 on PC and consoles

There are two important things to change if you are looking to completely change the language in Borderlands 4. First, the audio language is the simplest one. Open the in-game settings, go to the audio tab, and adjust your preferred language in the “Audio Language” option, second from the bottom of the screen. This should work with both PC and consoles. However, if you want to change the subtitles too, it will require a few additional steps outside of the game itself.

Go to the audio tab, down to Audio Language, and choose your language.Source: Borderlands 4, Developer: Gearbox Software

For subtitles, it’s a little more complicated, but still not difficult. You’ll need to open your Steam library, right-click on Borderlands 4, go to Properties, and then in the General tab, adjust the language to your preferred subtitle language. On consoles, subtitles will typically adjust based on the set system language. This will vary depending on console, but if you go to Settings, find the System Settings, and then find the Language setting within that, and change it to your preferred language, that should work.

In the Properties menu, go to General, then change the language.Source: Steam

Hopefully this was helpful! Enjoy playing Borderlands 4 in your preferred language. If you have any other concerns, such as the controversy around the Take-Two Terms of Service, or whether you can play with friends across platforms, Gamepressure has the answers for you.