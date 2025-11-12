„We want to be the new kings of RPG.” Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs challenge CD Projekt and Larian Studios

With the latest DLC, the developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 have ended the story of Henry, but they are not done with the genre. What's more, they want to take over the world of RPGs.
Yesterday, the third and final story expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, called Mysteria Ecclesiae, was released. With this, Warhorse Studio's game is now fully complete. For some time now, we have known that the Czech team doesn't plan to continue the series for now, but they certainly won't abandon the genre. The creators of KCD2 want to become the new kings of role-playing games.
We, at Warhorse Studios, absolutely feel at home in the RPG genre. We want to establish ourselves as the new kings of RPG. We believe that we have our own formula here, and that we define them in a specific way, and our next project will go in the same direction. It will definitely be immersive RPGs, said Warhorse communications director Tobi Stolz-Zwilling.
KCD2 is a strong contender for game of the year, but it might not be enough to crown it as the king of its genre. Especially since established positions are also held by CD Projekt Red (The Witcher series, Cyberpunk 2077) and Belgian Larian (including Baldur's Gate 3), the studio Sandfall Interactive has also boldly knocked on this group's door with its debut title, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Without a doubt, the Czech studio has earned a place in the royal family, whatever it may be.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
