„We want to be the new kings of RPG.” Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs challenge CD Projekt and Larian Studios

Yesterday, the third and final story expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, called Mysteria Ecclesiae, was released. With this, Warhorse Studio's game is now fully complete. For some time now, we have known that the Czech team doesn't plan to continue the series for now, but they certainly won't abandon the genre. The creators of KCD2 want to become the new kings of role-playing games.

We, at Warhorse Studios, absolutely feel at home in the RPG genre. We want to establish ourselves as the new kings of RPG. We believe that we have our own formula here, and that we define them in a specific way, and our next project will go in the same direction. It will definitely be immersive RPGs, said Warhorse communications director Tobi Stolz-Zwilling.

KCD2 is a strong contender for game of the year, but it might not be enough to crown it as the king of its genre. Especially since established positions are also held by CD Projekt Red (The Witcher series, Cyberpunk 2077) and Belgian Larian (including Baldur's Gate 3), the studio Sandfall Interactive has also boldly knocked on this group's door with its debut title, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Without a doubt, the Czech studio has earned a place in the royal family, whatever it may be.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.