New hyper-realistic „grand strategy” about World War I from HoI4 fans is coming

The creators of the Great War mod for Hearts of Iron IV have joined forces with Microprose. The fruit of this collaboration will be a game set during World War I, Fields of History: The Great War.
We have good news for grand strategy game fans. Microprose just announced they're publishing Fields of History: The Great War, a strategy game where you get to lead a country involved in World War I.
If the game seems to remind you of the Hearts of Iron series, it's not without reason. The team behind this project, Wolferos, was founded by a group of modders responsible for The Great War, one of the best mods for Hearts of Iron IV. This title takes HoI4 into the World War I setting, so the creators' commercial release is basically an expansion of ideas from the mod.
The creators have big ambitions.
All of this will take place against the backdrop of a dynamic global economy that will evolve to meet wartime needs.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
