New hyper-realistic „grand strategy” about World War I from HoI4 fans is coming

We have good news for grand strategy game fans. Microprose just announced they're publishing Fields of History: The Great War, a strategy game where you get to lead a country involved in World War I.

The game is heading exclusively to PC. For now, the devs are not ready to announce a release date.

Great ambitions from creators fascinated by Hearts of Iron

If the game seems to remind you of the Hearts of Iron series, it's not without reason. The team behind this project, Wolferos, was founded by a group of modders responsible for The Great War, one of the best mods for Hearts of Iron IV. This title takes HoI4 into the World War I setting, so the creators' commercial release is basically an expansion of ideas from the mod.

The creators have big ambitions.

They promise a realistic three-dimensional world map with 10,000 provinces, accurately reflecting the geographical, topographical, and meteorological conditions of the early 20th century. While playing, we'll have fun messing around with complex systems for politics, administrative laws, tech development, the economy, and even some espionage. During the war, it will be necessary to maintain supply lines and carefully organize army structures. Things like prisoners of war, chemical weapons, and strategic bombings are also going to be pretty important.

All of this will take place against the backdrop of a dynamic global economy that will evolve to meet wartime needs.

Fields of History: The Great War – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 or equivalent Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB or equivalent RAM: 6 GB Storage: 6 GB Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Fields of History: The Great War – Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 or equivalent Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB or equivalent RAM: 12 GB Storage: 6 GB Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit