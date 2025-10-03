Kingdom Come: Deliverance to receive a next-gen update in early 2026? Not everyone believes the latest rumor

There's a new rumor going around about the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The issue, however, lies with its source, which—despite previously providing accurate information about the sequel—is considered unreliable by some people.

Next-gen update for KCD

User bertik11 posted a post on Reddit two days ago, where he said that KCD 1 will get an "upgrade" next year, i.e., a next-gen update. The release is expected to happen between January and April. Unfortunately, no details about the content have been provided.

By the way, the user cleared up the rumors that Warhorse Studios is working on a game set in the Lord of the Rings universe. Instead, the Czech studio is reportedly developing its own project with fantasy elements.

Bertik11 claims that his information has been "100% confirmed" by a source. However, he didn't disclose who the source is, so it's no surprise that some people are skeptical of his words.

Source: trust me, bro.

However, he pointed out that he had previously revealed news about the KCD 2 delay before it even happened, and that's true. In a post from last year, he also stated that at gamescom 2024, Warhorse would set up a booth designed like a medieval village—and indeed, while it wasn't a complete village, there was a spot in Cologne that evoked the game's setting. So it turns out that all his previous leaks were true, although there weren't many of them.

Warhorse Studios itself has given us hints in the past that something might be afoot regarding a next-gen update. Back in July, a player asked on X if we're getting KCD 1 for PS5, and the creators replied with an eye emoji – which might hint that it's actually in the works.

However, it's important to remember that we still don't have any official or clear info. Therefore, it's advisable to take such reports with a grain of salt. If anything changes in this matter, we will inform you immediately.