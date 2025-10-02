Black Ops 7 system requirements are as expected. New CoD will run even on 10-year-old graphics cards

The official system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 didn’t faze players, at least during beta testing.

Today, players get their first look at what Treyarch has in store in the latest installment of one of gaming’s most popular series. Before the game even dropped, we already knew the anti-cheat requirements (probably to be tested in real matches) and the minimum and recommended PC specs.

Curiously, the changes from Black Ops 6 are pretty minor in both cases. The minimum specs still list the GeForce GTX 970, though it’s paired with the GTX 1060. RAM and VRAM requirements, along with recommended processors and OS, are basically the same. The biggest change is swapping the GTX 1080 for an RTX 3060.

It’s worth noting that Activision hasn’t shared the specs for the highest settings (Ultra) yet. It’s a bit of a surprise that the game can still run on a decade-old GPU, meaning almost any modern PC or gaming laptop should handle the new CoD without issues.

The Black Ops 7 beta kicks off today for everyone who pre-ordered. Other players will join the fun on October 5th. The developers promised to take player feedback seriously - just like their competitors over at EA DICE have done. The full game launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on November 14.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Minimum PC Specs (Beta)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit / latest updates) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 470 / Intel Arc A580 (3GB VRAM) Storage: 40 GB available space (SSD required)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Recommended PC Specs (Beta)

Operating system: Windows 10 / 11 (64-bit / latest updates) Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 12 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT / Intel Arc B835 (8GB VRAM) Storage: 40 GB available space (SSD required)