Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations

The argument between Krafton and the fired creators of the Subnautica series is heating up.
The conflict between Krafton and the creators of the Subnautica series, who were fired, is intensifying. It's not surprising because there's a $250 million bonus on the line that the laid-off developers were supposed to get if the second part of the series met a certain sales target. Both sides are battling it out in court, bombarding it with more and more motions. The latest one is particularly intriguing.
Krafton and AI
Considering Krafton's CEO's legal consultations with ChatGPT, it's amusing that the company has recently declared its shift to an "AI First" enterprise, focusing heavily on using artificial intelligence in game development. Devs who don't like this direction are offered special severance packages if they voluntarily resign.
The documents also show that things are pretty rough at the Unknown Worlds studio right now, and the developers don't trust the Krafton management at all. The previously existing creative freedom and good relationships have been replaced by an "atmosphere of silence and uncertainty."
Subnautica 2 is currently coming exclusively to PC. The game is set to launch in Early Access next year.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
