Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations

The argument between Krafton and the fired creators of the Subnautica series is heating up.

Adrian Werner

Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations, image source: Krafton.
Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations Source: Krafton.

The conflict between Krafton and the creators of the Subnautica series, who were fired, is intensifying. It's not surprising because there's a $250 million bonus on the line that the laid-off developers were supposed to get if the second part of the series met a certain sales target. Both sides are battling it out in court, bombarding it with more and more motions. The latest one is particularly intriguing.

  1. Based on documents uncovered during the trial, the studio's founders claim that Krafton decided to fire them only after negotiations to reduce the bonus amount had failed.
  2. According to them, this challenges Krafton's claim that the founders were let go because they weren't managing the team well. The studio founders think the documents they found show that the publisher set everything up to take over the team and dodge paying the bonus.
  3. Interestingly, the documents allegedly prove that the Krafton CEO tried to get some advice from ChatGPT, asking the AI for ideas on how to avoid paying the bonus. This reportedly didn't yield good results, as the devs wrote in a court message to the publisher: "ChatGPT advised you that it would be difficult."
  4. In the lawsuit, the founders are asking for records of all the chats between Krafton's execs and ChatGPT, but the CEO says those conversations have already been deleted. He also responds with a counterattack, accusing these developers of deleting conversations with AI models themselves to destroy evidence.

Krafton and AI

Considering Krafton's CEO's legal consultations with ChatGPT, it's amusing that the company has recently declared its shift to an "AI First" enterprise, focusing heavily on using artificial intelligence in game development. Devs who don't like this direction are offered special severance packages if they voluntarily resign.

  1. The publisher of a realistic life sim is becoming an "AI first" company. It pays employees who voluntarily go away

The documents also show that things are pretty rough at the Unknown Worlds studio right now, and the developers don't trust the Krafton management at all. The previously existing creative freedom and good relationships have been replaced by an "atmosphere of silence and uncertainty."

Subnautica 2 is currently coming exclusively to PC. The game is set to launch in Early Access next year.

  1. Subnautica 2 on Steam

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Subnautica 2

2026

PC Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

„It's the passion that counts, not the budget.” Baldur's Gate 3 creator on why he's happy with 2025 Game of the Year nominees

Previous
„It's the passion that counts, not the budget.” Baldur's Gate 3 creator on why he's happy with 2025 Game of the Year nominees

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map