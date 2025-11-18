Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations

The conflict between Krafton and the creators of the Subnautica series, who were fired, is intensifying. It's not surprising because there's a $250 million bonus on the line that the laid-off developers were supposed to get if the second part of the series met a certain sales target. Both sides are battling it out in court, bombarding it with more and more motions. The latest one is particularly intriguing.

Based on documents uncovered during the trial, the studio's founders claim that Krafton decided to fire them only after negotiations to reduce the bonus amount had failed. According to them, this challenges Krafton's claim that the founders were let go because they weren't managing the team well. The studio founders think the documents they found show that the publisher set everything up to take over the team and dodge paying the bonus. Interestingly, the documents allegedly prove that the Krafton CEO tried to get some advice from ChatGPT, asking the AI for ideas on how to avoid paying the bonus. This reportedly didn't yield good results, as the devs wrote in a court message to the publisher: "ChatGPT advised you that it would be difficult." In the lawsuit, the founders are asking for records of all the chats between Krafton's execs and ChatGPT, but the CEO says those conversations have already been deleted. He also responds with a counterattack, accusing these developers of deleting conversations with AI models themselves to destroy evidence.

Krafton and AI Considering Krafton's CEO's legal consultations with ChatGPT, it's amusing that the company has recently declared its shift to an "AI First" enterprise, focusing heavily on using artificial intelligence in game development. Devs who don't like this direction are offered special severance packages if they voluntarily resign. The publisher of a realistic life sim is becoming an "AI first" company. It pays employees who voluntarily go away

The documents also show that things are pretty rough at the Unknown Worlds studio right now, and the developers don't trust the Krafton management at all. The previously existing creative freedom and good relationships have been replaced by an "atmosphere of silence and uncertainty."

Subnautica 2 is currently coming exclusively to PC. The game is set to launch in Early Access next year.