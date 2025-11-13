Realistic life sim publisher is becoming an „AI first” company. It pays employees who voluntarily quit their jobs

Krafton offers its employees "voluntary resignation" as "support" as part of its new company strategy.

Neither players nor rank-and-file devs are particularly thrilled with the "AI revolution." Of course, developers see the potential in using this technology, but a lot of them are pretty worried about AI. Especially in the context of reports about layoffs, which are said to be a result of focusing on artificial intelligence, something that critics believe could have dire consequences.

Krafton "supports" employees in the "era of AI transformation"

Unfortunately, Krafton is just another company that's going to be used as an example against AI and automation in the gaming industry. After announcing an "AI-first transformation," the Korean company launched a voluntary resignation program for local employees. Starting yesterday, people who choose to take this step will get special severance packages, which can be worth anywhere from 6 to 36 months of salary, depending on their experience.

A company rep assured (via Business Korea / Automaton) that this is not a layoff plan but rather a way "to support members in proactively designing their growth direction and embarking on new challenges both inside and outside the company amid the era of AI transformation." They also claim that employees will have full freedom in deciding whether to "participate" in this program.

These explanations are unlikely to persuade anyone, as it's difficult to see anything else here other than an encouragement to step down. In other words, "job cuts." This is particularly interesting given that Krafton has just experienced a record-breaking third fiscal quarter: the first in which the company's operating profit exceeded one trillion South Korean won (almost 590 million euros).

Earlier, on November 4th, Chief Financial Officer Bae Dong-geun confirmed that Krafton had "frozen" the recruitment of new employees.

