PS Plus Extra and Premium lose 9 games in December, including iconic GTA and controversial Battlefield

Yesterday, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers got access to 9 new games. Today, however, I bring them sad news, as in December the same number of titles will leave the subscription catalogs. Among them is the iconic GTA III, the emotion-stirring (not necessarily positive) Battlefield 2042, and Forspoken, considered a disappointment by many players.

You can buy a PS Plus subscription here.

Games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on December 16

As you can see, the list contains more interesting titles than those I mentioned at the beginning. Noteworthy is Sonic Frontiers, a 3D platformer featuring the supersonic hedgehog, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, a praised firefighter simulation, and Surviving Mars, a strategy game that allows us to build a thriving Martian colony.