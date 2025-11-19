PS Plus Extra and Premium lose 9 games in December, including iconic GTA and controversial Battlefield

We learned the list of titles that will leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December. The list of 9 games includes GTA 3, Battlefield 2042 and Sonic Frontiers.
Yesterday, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers got access to 9 new games. Today, however, I bring them sad news, as in December the same number of titles will leave the subscription catalogs. Among them is the iconic GTA III, the emotion-stirring (not necessarily positive) Battlefield 2042, and Forspoken, considered a disappointment by many players.
As you can see, the list contains more interesting titles than those I mentioned at the beginning. Noteworthy is Sonic Frontiers, a 3D platformer featuring the supersonic hedgehog, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, a praised firefighter simulation, and Surviving Mars, a strategy game that allows us to build a thriving Martian colony.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
