PS Plus Extra and Premium lose 9 games in December, including iconic GTA and controversial Battlefield

We learned the list of titles that will leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December. The list of 9 games includes GTA 3, Battlefield 2042 and Sonic Frontiers.

Christian Pieniazek

PS Plus Extra and Premium lose 9 games in December, including iconic GTA and controversial Battlefield, image source: Electronic Arts / Sony Interactive Entertainment.
PS Plus Extra and Premium lose 9 games in December, including iconic GTA and controversial Battlefield Source: Electronic Arts / Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Yesterday, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers got access to 9 new games. Today, however, I bring them sad news, as in December the same number of titles will leave the subscription catalogs. Among them is the iconic GTA III, the emotion-stirring (not necessarily positive) Battlefield 2042, and Forspoken, considered a disappointment by many players.

You can buy a PS Plus subscription here.

Games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on December 16

  1. Arcade Paradise VR;
  2. Battlefield 2042;
  3. Firefighting Simulator: The Squad;
  4. Forspoken;
  5. Grand Theft Auto III;
  6. Sonic Frontiers;
  7. Star Trek: Bridge Crew;
  8. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge;
  9. Surviving Mars.

As you can see, the list contains more interesting titles than those I mentioned at the beginning. Noteworthy is Sonic Frontiers, a 3D platformer featuring the supersonic hedgehog, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, a praised firefighter simulation, and Surviving Mars, a strategy game that allows us to build a thriving Martian colony.

More:

Battlefield 2042

November 19, 2021

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

„Gen Z loves AI slop.” Ex-Square Enix CEO believes the huge success of ARC Raiders is the best proof of that

Next
„Gen Z loves AI slop.” Ex-Square Enix CEO believes the huge success of ARC Raiders is the best proof of that

Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations

Previous
Krafton's CEO asked ChatGPT how to avoid a $250 million payout, and now accuses Subnautica devs of deleting their own AI conversations

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map