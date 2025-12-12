New RPG from the creators of Baldur's Gate 3 is Divinity. The trailer announcing it is very evocative

As most of you probably know, the mysterious statue whose photo was shared by Geoff Keighley sparked quite a discussion. For several days, there have been ongoing rumors suggesting that the figure might be hinting at Divinity: Original Sin 3. Larian Studios denied that the project was in development, and to their credit, they weren't lying, at least partially. The Game Awards 2025 confirmed these reports. During the event, Divinity was officially announced. However, at this moment, we don't know many details about the project. A rather suggestive trailer was presented, though.

As is known, Larian is also working on a new game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. However, this doesn't mean that the Belgians have forgotten about their original RPG series, and today's announcement is excellent proof of that.

The previous installment of the series was released in 2017. For fans of the series, this is, in a sense, the end of a long wait. However, we will still have to wait a bit longer for the title's release.

