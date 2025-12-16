Ubisoft acquired Amazon's studio and is now in charge of a promising game that „has a real opportunity to bring something fresh and dynamic”

In the latest announcement from Amazon, it was revealed that Ubisoft has acquired the Montreal-based development team responsible for the upcoming MOBA game March of Giants. With this transaction, the French publisher gains the rights to the project, and the entire development team joins its ranks. Notably, Xavier Marquis, the original creative director of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, returns to Ubisoft after six years.

The financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed. However, it's known that March of Giants, which began closed alpha testing on PC earlier this year, will continue to be developed under Ubisoft's wing. Amazon will provide marketing support for the game on Twitch.

Besides Marquis, another key player in the project is Alexandre Parizeau, who was the production manager for March of Giants and used to be the managing director at Ubisoft Toronto.

Yves Guillemot, the CEO of the French corporation, commented on the matter, emphasizing the importance of experienced leaders returning to the company. According to him, Marquis and Parizeau will bring proven expertise in creating "globally successful competitive and live service games" to Ubisoft.

Furthermore, the March of Giants team is set to become part of a new "creative home"—a structure within which Ubisoft is reorganizing its studios.

March of Giants has a real opportunity to bring something fresh and dynamic to players, and to help Ubisoft compete in one of gaming’s biggest arenas, said Guillemot, adding that the team's ambitions and talent perfectly align with the strategy of creating new, bold brands.

Marquis mentioned that coming back to Ubisoft is pretty meaningful for him:

Returning to Ubisoft brings things full circle. We built some of our most meaningful work here, and we’re excited to continue developing March of Giants from within Ubisoft. This game has enormous potential, and I know Ubisoft can help us take it to the next level.

Parizeau gave a shoutout to Amazon for backing them early on and said he's confident that with Ubisoft's help, March of Giants could become the next big MOBA hit.

Amazon Games Montreal was sold just a few weeks after Amazon announced some big cutbacks in its video game division. At that time, March of Giants was still listed as one of the company's upcoming projects. It's unknown whether Amazon Games Montreal will continue to work in any form after this transaction – VGC's editorial team has reached out to Amazon for comment.

In a brief statement, Steve Boom, Amazon's vice president of audio, Twitch, and games, emphasized pride in the work of the Montreal team:

We’re confident that under Ubisoft’s leadership, the talented developers in Montreal will continue to thrive and create amazing game experiences.