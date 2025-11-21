Leaks confirmed! Silent Hill 2 Remake with a quiet release on Xbox. The game is available at lower price

Silent Hill 2 Remake is now available for purchase on Xbox Series X/S. Konami confirmed that, in addition to the already announced games, they plan on developing the series.
Although we didn't receive an announcement during the Xbox Partner Preview show, recent leaks have proven to be true. Silent Hill 2 Remake was released today on Xbox Series X/S consoles, allowing another group of players to experience the game.
Two months ago we got Silent Hill f, but it seems that Konami is not slowing down and is already planning next installments of the series. Officially, we know that Silent Hill 1 Remake is being developed by the Polish Bloober Team and Scottish studio No Code is working on Silent Hill: Townfall.
The Japanese company has recently released a report confirming that besides the two mentioned games, there are plans for more. We will, of course, have to wait for more information, but Silent Hill fans can rest assured about the future of the brand for now.
A potential release date for Silent Hill: Townfall, which was announced back in 2022 has recently leaked online. The Mexican online store Liverpool listed the release date set for March 26, 2026. This information was, of course, quickly removed, but gamers managed to take screenshots.
The date is surprisingly not far from now, especially since we still know practically nothing about the game. However, it doesn't look like a typical placeholder, as in such cases, stores usually set the release date to the last day of the year. Nonetheless, it should be taken with a grain of salt and not considered a certainty.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
