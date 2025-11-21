Leaks confirmed! Silent Hill 2 Remake with a quiet release on Xbox. The game is available at lower price

Although we didn't receive an announcement during the Xbox Partner Preview show, recent leaks have proven to be true. Silent Hill 2 Remake was released today on Xbox Series X/S consoles, allowing another group of players to experience the game.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is on a sale in the Microsoft store for 34.99 USD. The Deluxe version offers the base game, a digital art book, a soundtrack, and a Pyramid Head Mask. This edition is on a sale for 39.99 USD.

What's next for the series?

Two months ago we got Silent Hill f, but it seems that Konami is not slowing down and is already planning next installments of the series. Officially, we know that Silent Hill 1 Remake is being developed by the Polish Bloober Team and Scottish studio No Code is working on Silent Hill: Townfall.

The Japanese company has recently released a report confirming that besides the two mentioned games, there are plans for more. We will, of course, have to wait for more information, but Silent Hill fans can rest assured about the future of the brand for now.

A potential release date for Silent Hill: Townfall, which was announced back in 2022 has recently leaked online. The Mexican online store Liverpool listed the release date set for March 26, 2026. This information was, of course, quickly removed, but gamers managed to take screenshots.

The date is surprisingly not far from now, especially since we still know practically nothing about the game. However, it doesn't look like a typical placeholder, as in such cases, stores usually set the release date to the last day of the year. Nonetheless, it should be taken with a grain of salt and not considered a certainty.