We've been waiting for this since 2023. Druid is finally coming to Path of Exile 2, along with a free weekend. We know the release date

Grinding Gear Games has announced update 0.4.0 for Path of Exile 2. A long-awaited druid will be added to the game in December.
Even though the full version of Path of Exile 2 is set for next year, players are getting another big update this December. Moreover, it will finally introduce the long-awaited and much-anticipated character class – the Druid.
The announcement of the Druid was met with great enthusiasm from fans. It's no surprise, as they have been waiting for it since 2023 when it was first showcased. When the last update came out, the director of PoE 2, Jonathan Rogers, mentioned that the Druid was supposed to be in version 0.3.0, but the team needed a bit more time to finish it up.
It seems that this time the new class is ready. Of course, along with the Druid, a whole set of new skills should be introduced to the game, and since we're talking about PoE, all classes will benefit from this. Below, you can watch older gameplay, featuring the Druid, though it's worth noting that it may have undergone significant changes since then.
Apart from the Druid, update 0.4.0 remains a mystery for now. The devs have already confirmed that we can expect major overhauls to the endgame. From interviews, we also learned that there might be plans to add a full version of Trial of the Ancestors, known from the first PoE, as well as new Ascendancy classes. However, we will have to wait until December 4th for confirmation.
Path of Exile 2 is available in early access on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
