Release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake on a new platform has leaked. Coincidentally, it was revealed by Microsoft itself

Update #2 (November 9, 4:37 PM)

As noted by TrueAchievements, a listing for the Silent Hill 2 remake briefly appeared on the Xbox Store, with a release date of November 21, 2025. It is unknown if the game will be released on Switch 2 on the same day. There are also no hints regarding the Born From A Wish expansion.

Update #1 (October 7, 5:27 PM)

It seems that Bloober Team's plans might include more than just the potential release of the Silent Hill 2 remake on XSX/S and Switch 2. According to insider Dusk Golem, the Polish company is working on the Born From A Wish expansion, which is supposedly set to release in 2026, around the premiere of the film Return to Silent Hill, based on Silent Hill 2, scheduled for January 23, 2026.

Original message (October 7, 9:45 AM)

Silent Hill 2 Remake might not only be coming to Xbox Series X/S but also to Nintendo Switch 2. At least, that's what gamers are hoping for after recent discoveries on the developer's website.

We have known for a long time that the refreshed version of the iconic Silent Hill 2 would eventually come to Microsoft's consoles. Sony confirmed over a year ago that SH 2 remake would remain an exclusive title until tomorrow, October 8, 2025.

Of course, this did not confirm the final release date on XSX/S. Nevertheless, it seems that Bloober Team studio will not make us wait long for the debut of Silent Hill 2 Remake on additional platforms. As noticed by internet users (via PracticalSubstance99 on Reddit), the official game website added two slots next to PC and PS5, likely for two more platforms.

One of them is certainly Xbox Series X/S, as the latest installment of the Silent Hill series was also released on it. There is also little doubt that the second platform will be Switch 2. SH 2 Remake is already available on Steam and in the Epic Games Store (as well as on GOG.com), so aside from the Nintendo console, there are likely no other platforms for this game to be released on.

It is also worth mentioning that Bloober Team is already working on a remake of the first part of the series, as well as several other projects.