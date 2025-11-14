One-fifth of ARC Raiders players on Steam haven't killed anyone yet, and nearly half avoid PvP

ARC Raiders gives you a fun thrill every time you run into another player because you never know if they're going to be friendly or ready to fight. Although eliminating opponents is a rewarding job, it turns out that a big chunk of players shy away from PvP combat.

Peacful gameplay

This is apparent from Steam statistics, particularly from the achievements earned by fulfilling specific challenges. From these, we can see that only 43.3% of players have earned the "Unyielding" achievement, awarded for knocking out 10 raiders. This means that more than half of ARC Raiders players rarely engage in battles with other players.

However, most people had to take down at least one raider, which earns them the "Crossed the Threshold" achievement. Right now, 81.4% of players have this achievement, meaning that nearly one-fifth of all players have never killed anyone. There's also a chance that some players just bounced off the game before really giving it a shot.

Why do players avoid combat?

Many people treat ARC Raiders as a PvE extraction shooter, where the main threat is the titular machines. Every raider shares a common goal – to acquire loot and escape to a safe base.

As a result, many people are only interested in doing tasks and finding materials or better equipment. They're not into stressful battles with other players. You really notice it in solo games, where you often run into friendly players who immediately shout "don't shoot" when they see others.

In solo mode, making friends is child's play. In 80% of cases, when I send someone a message proposing cooperation, that person agrees.

Some players admit they purposely play in a way to avoid PvP. In this case, the gameplay looks a bit different, and the main goal—besides extraction—is to sneak around out of sight of the raiders hunting them.

ARC Raiders is available on PC, PS5, and XSX/S. The title received a major update yesterday, which has divided players due to a controversial change.

