Despite Stella Montis launch, ARC Raiders players don’t have Merits rewards. The good news is that you can still earn the new currency

After announcing a big community event and an upcoming new map, the whole ARC Raiders community has gathered to collect materials to speed up the process of unlocking Stella Montis. The goal was reached in 24 hours (some players even suspect that it was scheduled to last this long all along). However, the map is not the only thing we get – let’s not forget about Merits. It is a new currency that was added and was an award for donations. At this point, though, it seems that these rewards are not yet available for everyone.

The good news, the bad news, the Merits

The good news is that you can still get Merits, while initially this currency was only for people who have donated materials, now all players can earn it by playing and getting XP. The more you have it, the more rewards you get.

However, the bad news is that at this point players report that they did not get their Merits rewards. It seems that there is some kind of lag with it. Developers have not commented on it as of now. Nevertheless, we can be sure that sooner or later, the prizes will be available in our accounts. So, you need to be patient and if you have any issues, report them to the team.

So, nothing to worry about (at least for now), it is time to enjoy the new map – Stella Mortis. You must keep in mind, though, that the map is not available for everyone. Players need to complete 24 runs in other areas to visit this dangerous place. It is an adventure for seasoned Raiders. Good luck