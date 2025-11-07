Square Enix wants AI to handle 70% of QA testing. At the same time, layoffs were announced

Square Enix is likely to upset the gaming community once again. During the presentation of the latest financial results, the publisher revealed its future plans. Looks like the promises from early 2024 about "going all-in with AI" are actually happening. Their implementation, at least partially, is expected by 2027.

Square Enix wants AI in the QA testing

According to VGC, Square Enix has introduced the project Joint Development of Game QA Automation Technology Using Generative AI, which aims to implement artificial intelligence in the company's QA processes and maximize their automation. A team of engineers from Square Enix, working with researchers from the University of Tokyo, will be in charge of that.

If the project succeeds, by 2027, AI should be responsible for about 70% of QA. In this way, Square Enix wants to "improve operational efficiency" and "gain an advantage over the competition in game development." This announcement coincides with another issue often associated with AI, mass layoffs.

Square Enix is laying off people in its western branches

During a video conference, Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu announced that there will be a "fundamental restructuring" in offices outside of Japan. With this change, the publisher would get more flexibility, but the employees who stay on will have to work from the office more often. It seems that Square Enix is attempting to end the remote work phase in this manner.

We don't really know how many people would get laid off since they didn't give any numbers. According to rumors obtained by VGC, about 140 people in the London office were told they might be laid off. This impacts employees across multiple departments, not only QA, as IT, marketing, and publishing department staff are also at risk.

Square Enix's decisions probably won't sit well with players, as the company tends to jump on whatever trend is hot at the moment. This was the case a few years ago with NFTs, when they considered releasing their own tokens.