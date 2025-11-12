Much-loved mechanic from The Witcher 2 didn't find favor with the CD Projekt Red CEO. „Waste of resources”

Adam Badowski explains why he considers the memorable choice from The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings a „waste of resources” and why this „experiment” wasn't featured in The Wild Hunt.
The CEO of CD Projekt thinks that the "experiment" in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings was a waste of time and resources for the Polish developer, so they decided to ditch that idea in the next game.
The second part of Geralt's digital saga didn't get as much hype as its sequel, but it's still a big deal in the history of Polish video games. After the somewhat clunky first installment, Assassins of Kings was a much more polished title. However, there are opinions that the second game loses to its predecessor in terms of atmosphere, and its gameplay was a "raw" version of that in Wild Hunt.
What definitely distinguishes Assassins of Kings is a certain choice in the middle of the game. Without delving into details, the choice Geralt has to make greatly influences the reception and progression of The Witcher 2's narrative. A similar feature is hard to find in Wild Hunt.
It could be considered a source of pride for the game's creators, even though they opted out of a similar approach in the third installment. However, Adam Badowski (one of the joint CEO of the CD Projekt Group) wasn't a fan of this feature.
In an interview with PC Gamer, Badowski called this important decision in The Witcher 2 a "waste of resources" that cost the devs too much. The CEO admits that from a player's perspective, it might have been "cool," but apparently, this approach took up too much of the developers' attention.
The reason's pretty clear: branching the storyline makes the game's structure complicated and means they have to create two separate paths. This would be particularly problematic in "The Witcher 3" because CD Projekt wanted to create a vast open world while maintaining a high level of narrative quality. The second Witcher focused on "chapters" and semi-open locations. Badowski was convinced that such a fragmented storyline simply wouldn't work in a "sandbox" RPG. Therefore, the team went for a different solution.
Maybe adding a plot twist like that could work, but even without it, making The Witcher 3 wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Furthermore, the devs already had many doubts. After all, Skyrim didn't become famous for its narrative layer. Moreover, at a certain point, Badowski wasn't convinced whether players would see the "potential" of a game that leaned more towards dark fantasy themes. As a result, he had trouble convincing potential partners to support CD Projekt.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
New hyper-realistic „grand strategy” about World War I from HoI4 fans is coming
Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily