New online survival game on Steam has 93% positive reviews and pulls in five times more players than Pax Dei

Steam just got a surprise new online hit. It's the survival game Necesse, which left Early Access last Thursday.

Version 1.0 is achieving impressive activity results. Last weekend, it set a new record with 29,440 players playing concurrently on Steam. Such great popularity only came with version 1.0. The previous record, with around 12,000 players online at the same time, was set back in January during a free weekend event. Now, the paid version has more than doubled that result. The game is receiving very positive reviews on Steam. Among the reviews from the last 30 days, 90% praise Necesse. Considering all reviews since its launch in Early Access, 93% of them are positive. The game's popularity is greatly aided by its low price. Right now, Necesse can be purchased on Steam for $7.49 as part of a 50% discount. The offer will expire on October 30.

Necesse is a top-down survival game. Players can build settlements, explore an open world and dungeons, fight monsters and bosses, mine ores, and craft equipment. It's also possible to recruit NPCs for various jobs, allowing for automation.

The game can be played solo or in multiplayer mode. It is designed with small groups of users in mind, but there's nothing stopping you from setting a much higher player limit on the server (up to 250).

Necesse triumphs at Pax Dei

On October 16, another online game, the MMORPG Pax Dei, left Early Access. Necesse clearly won this clash. Pax Dei didn't get the warmest reception (only half of the reviews from the last month are positive), and it's not doing great in terms of player activity either – the peak over the weekend was just 5700 players online at the same time.

The game thus failed to surpass its all-time high (a little over 11,000 users simultaneously), set 16 months ago. The price probably played a part in this, as it's currently $23.99, which is a lot higher than for Necesse.

