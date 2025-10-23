Xbox Game Pass adds 10 games for Oct-Nov 2025, including 5 day-one launches
We have learned the list of games that will be available in the Xbox Game Pass offer in the second half of October 2025. Players can rejoice, as they will get as many as five launch titles.
Microsoft has announced a list of new games coming to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in the second half of October 2025. In the coming weeks, subscribers will be able to check out up to five new releases (or six if counting the PC and console versions of FM 26 separately), with one releasing in Early Access. Among them, The Outer Worlds 2 and Football Manager 26 stand out the most.
Xbox and PC Game Pass – list of games for the second half of October 2025
- Commandos: Origins (cloud, consoles, PC) – already available in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – already available in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
- PowerWash Simulator 2 (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from October 23 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch)
- Bounty Star (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from October 23 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch)
- Super Fantasy Kingdom (PC) – available from October 24 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch in Game Preview)
- Halls of Torment (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from October 28 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
- The Outer Worlds 2 (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from October 29 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch)
- 1000xResist (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – available from November 4 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
- Football Manager 26 (PC) – available from November 4 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch)
- Football Manager 26 Console (cloud, consoles) – available from November 4 in Game Pass Ultimate (launch)
On October 31, the following titles will leave Xbox and PC Game Pass:
- Jusant (cloud, consoles, PC);
- Metal Slug Tactics (cloud, consoles, PC);
- Return to Monkey Island (cloud, consoles, PC).
