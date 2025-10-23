Xbox Game Pass adds 10 games for Oct-Nov 2025, including 5 day-one launches

Microsoft has announced a list of new games coming to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in the second half of October 2025. In the coming weeks, subscribers will be able to check out up to five new releases (or six if counting the PC and console versions of FM 26 separately), with one releasing in Early Access. Among them, The Outer Worlds 2 and Football Manager 26 stand out the most.

Xbox and PC Game Pass – list of games for the second half of October 2025

On October 31, the following titles will leave Xbox and PC Game Pass: