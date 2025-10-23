Where are the Materialists streaming? The movie will soon premiere on a popular service

Would you like to watch Materialists at home? You will soon have the opportunity, as Celine Song's film will be available for streaming.

Edyta Jastrzebska

Where are the Materialists streaming? The movie will soon premiere on a popular service, image source: Materialists, Celine Song, A24, 2025.
Where are the Materialists streaming? The movie will soon premiere on a popular service Source: Materialists, Celine Song, A24, 2025.

Materialists, with its star-studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, has generated huge interest among moviegoers. The romantic story, in which a young, ambitious matchmaker from New York is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex, has become a hit in theaters, and soon viewers will be able to watch it at home on streaming services.

Where can you watch The Materialists?

And when will the film starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal be available for streaming?

Until now, watching Materialists at home was only possible by renting or buying the movie, but that is about to change as the production will soon be available for streaming. It has been announced that Materialists will be released on November 7 on HBO Max, so fans of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal should mark that date in their calendars.

Materialists was well received. The film is recommended by 78% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was marked as Fresh. Also, 66% of viewers gave the production positive reviews. That's not all, because the movie directed by Celine Song, with a budget of $20 million, grossed $108 million at the box office.

Celine Song not only directed but also wrote the screenplay for Materialists, which features some of the biggest stars of contemporary cinema. Before watching this production, it is worth knowing that it has been given an R rating, which means that people under the age of 17 can only watch the film with a parent or adult guardian.

More about movies and TV series:

More:
Like it?

0

Edyta Jastrzebska

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map