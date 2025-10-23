Where are the Materialists streaming? The movie will soon premiere on a popular service

Materialists, with its star-studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, has generated huge interest among moviegoers. The romantic story, in which a young, ambitious matchmaker from New York is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex, has become a hit in theaters, and soon viewers will be able to watch it at home on streaming services.

Where can you watch The Materialists?

And when will the film starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal be available for streaming?

Until now, watching Materialists at home was only possible by renting or buying the movie, but that is about to change as the production will soon be available for streaming. It has been announced that Materialists will be released on November 7 on HBO Max, so fans of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal should mark that date in their calendars.

Materialists was well received. The film is recommended by 78% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was marked as Fresh. Also, 66% of viewers gave the production positive reviews. That's not all, because the movie directed by Celine Song, with a budget of $20 million, grossed $108 million at the box office.

Celine Song not only directed but also wrote the screenplay for Materialists, which features some of the biggest stars of contemporary cinema. Before watching this production, it is worth knowing that it has been given an R rating, which means that people under the age of 17 can only watch the film with a parent or adult guardian.

