New version of Black Mesa: Military has been released, offering numerous improvements

The new version of the Black Mesa: Military mod has finally been released. It is an ambitious project that adds a new singleplayer campaign to Black Mesa game. The authors spent almost eight years working on this project, which began in September 2018.

The modification allows you to play as a soldier from the Hazardous Environments unit, whose squad is sent to the Black Mesa facility to regain the control of the situation after the incident known from Half-Life. It is worth noting that the mod's campaign is completely new and does not take anything from the Half-Life: Opposing Force expansion pack, which is based on the same idea.

1. Black Mesa: Military – download the mod from our FTP (the authors have given us permission to host a mirror)

The latest version of Black Mesa: Military improves enemy AI and enhances a number of battlefiends from the campaign. The ending of the story has also been expanded and many technical bugs have been fixed. The authors have also implemented a new, much easier way to install the mod.

With the release of this version, the authors consider the project complete. This does not mean that they will not be tempted to make further improvements and add additional content in the future, but for now they are unable to make any promises in this regard.