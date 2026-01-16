GTA 7 or RDR 3 already in development? „I would be shocked” - Ex GTA 5 creator reveals what's most likely happening now at Rockstar studios

Grand Theft Auto 6 has yet to showcase (almost) all of its charms, and there are already Rockstar veterans (at least one) convinced that the next installment of the gangster series or the western cycle from Rockstar Games is in the works.

Even though there have been two trailers and a release date set for this year, it's still so quiet about GTA 6 that some players are worried it might get delayed again after the latest rumors. It's been 8 months since the last trailer was released, and nothing (aside from the typical predictions of desperate fans) indicates that the Rockstar Games team will soon reveal more about their game.

Nevertheless, Mike York – who assisted with animations in GTA 5 and RDR 2 – expressed his belief in an interview with Esports Bet (via Dexerto; although no site that relayed this news provided a link to the direct source) that Rockstar is "most likely" already working on the next Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption – although we won't see it anytime soon. As York explains, large studios usually handle more than one major project at a time (not counting smaller ideas), especially when work on the current main endeavor is nearing completion.

That's why York would be "shocked" if Rockstar wasn't already working on the next GTA or even Red Dead Redemption 3, which players have been eagerly waiting for, even though the developer hasn't hinted at any big plans for the Red Dead series. Of course, it could also be a completely different project: maybe one of Rockstar's forgotten franchises, like Bully? Or an entirely new brand?

Naturally, a separate issue remains as to when such a project would reach players, considering GTA 6 still hasn't been released (allegedly) due to Rockstar's perfectionism. York is saying it won't happen before 2032, with development taking 5-7 years... which is still pretty optimistic. Not to mention that it's just a former employee's guess... but what can you do when the developer and publisher keep leaving players in the dark, starving for any info, even if it's out of this world?