Breach Expedition 20 rewards in NMS. How to get the new Atlas parts for Corvette starships

Despite the years, No Man’s Sky is still receiving fresh content. Today new Update and Expedition called Breach was released. So, it’s time to start new adventure and explore space wrecks spread across the space. Of course, you will claim series of rewards during the process.

No Man’s Sky – All Breach Expedition 20 Rewards

If you’ve taken part in previous Expeditions, you know that No Man’s Sky is rewarding players based on their achievements. You just need to complete all Milestones.

Phases Rewards

Phase 1: Siren of The Stars Poster plans, Eternal Serpents Poster plans, Event Horizon Poster plans, Phase 2: Aeron Starship Trail customization, Aeron Starship Trail plans, Phase 3: Aeron Powershield plans, Aeron Cowling plans, Aeron Diffuser plans, Phase 4: Wings of Aeron plans, Aeron Pillar plans, Aeron Pyramid plans, Phase 5: Title: “The Celestial”, Breach Decal plans, Breach Banner customisation. Final Phase: Aeron Drive plans, Aeron Blade plans, Aeron Winglet plans.

Phase 1 Milestones

Crew, Awaken: Locate the ship, Rewards: Pre-Package Personal Refiner Unit, Starship Launch Fuel x3. Wings in the Dark: Leave the planet, Rewards: Base Computer pans, Hyperdrive plans. Between the Stars: Wart to a new system, Rewards: Pre-Packed Atlantic Drive Unit. Timestamp 1: Reach first rendezvous, Rewards: Inventory Slot x5, Debris Rangefinder plans, Craftable Components plans. Debris Field: Acquire the Debris Rangefinder, Rewards: Corvette Basic Modules Pack. Door to the Stars: Assemble a Corvette-class starship, Reward: Refiner Unit, Powerful Frost Protection Upgrade x2. Shipbreaking: Search the wreckage of a lost corvette, Reward: Advanced Mining Laser plans, Pre-Packed Aqua-Jets Unit.

Phase 2 Milestones (in progress)

Timestamp 2: Reach second rendezvous point, Reward: Powerful Underwater Oxygen Upgrade x2, Underwater Survival Blueprints. Hidden. Starspawn: Mine from asteroids (20), Reward: Nautilon Platform plans, Nautilon Advanced Equipment Blueprints, Supreme Submarine Drive Upgrade. Operating Depth: Deploy the Nautilon Submarine, Reward: Marine Shelter, Oxygen x100, Hydrothermal Fuel Cell x3. Descent: Reach 1,0001u below sea level, Reward: Supreme Scanning System Upgrade, Supreme Movement System Upgrade, Inventory Slot x3 Temptation: Gather Sea Glass (5), Reward: Supreme Mining Beam Upgrade x2, Multi-Tool Inventory Slot x5. Gentle Giants: Discover an aquatic creature weighting over 10 kg, Reward: Wonder Projector, Creature Pellets x50.

Phase 3 Milestones (in progress)

Timestamp 3: Reach third rendezvous point, Rewards: Pre-Packaged Personal Forcefield Unit; Supreme Boltcaster Unit. Hidden, They Feed: Kill biological horrors (16), Rewards: Supreme Life-Support Upgrade x3, Inventory Slot x5. Friends in Odd Places: Adopt an anomalous floating companion, Rewards: Supreme Defensive System Upgrade, Pre-Packaged Scatter Balster Unit, Pre-Packaged Shell Greaser Unit. Dereliction: Completely explore a derelict freighter, Rewards: Haz-Mat Gauntlet Plans, Supreme Hyperdrive Upgrade. Tendrils: Eliminate Hungering Tendrils (5), Rewards: Multi-Tool Inventory Slot x3, Powerful Scatter Blaster Upgrade x2.

Phase 4 Milestones (in progress)

Timestamp 4: Reach fourth rendezvous point, Rewards: Starship Inventory Slots x5, 1,000,000 Units. Hidden. Shards of the Storm: Collect Storm Crystals (7), Rewards: Oxygen x100, Supreme Defensive System upgrade. Thermal Power: Collect Crystal Sulphide (8), Rewards: Pre-Packaged Optical Drill Unit. Radiance: Harvest Radiant Shards (16), Rewards: Starship Launch Fuel x5, Supreme Pulse Engine Upgrade. Lunar Cluster: Survey all moons of a gas giant, Rewards: Pre-Packaged Rocked Boost Unit. No Time for a Caution: Dive into Black Hole, Rewards: Memory Fragment (Inventory), Defence Chit, Terrifying Sample.

Phase 5 Milestones (in progress)