Breach Expedition 20 rewards in NMS. How to get the new Atlas parts for Corvette starships
Breach Expedition 20 in No Man’s Sky was launched today. It’s a good moment to take a closer look at milestones and rewards.
Despite the years, No Man’s Sky is still receiving fresh content. Today new Update and Expedition called Breach was released. So, it’s time to start new adventure and explore space wrecks spread across the space. Of course, you will claim series of rewards during the process.
No Man’s Sky – All Breach Expedition 20 Rewards
If you’ve taken part in previous Expeditions, you know that No Man’s Sky is rewarding players based on their achievements. You just need to complete all Milestones.
If you want to get fresh news and guides, follow us on Google News.
- Phases Rewards
- Phase 1 Milestones
- Phase 2 Milestones (in progress)
- Phase 3 Milestones (in progress)
- Phase 4 Milestones (in progress)
- Phase 5 Milestones (in progress)
Phases Rewards
- Phase 1: Siren of The Stars Poster plans, Eternal Serpents Poster plans, Event Horizon Poster plans,
- Phase 2: Aeron Starship Trail customization, Aeron Starship Trail plans,
- Phase 3: Aeron Powershield plans, Aeron Cowling plans, Aeron Diffuser plans,
- Phase 4: Wings of Aeron plans, Aeron Pillar plans, Aeron Pyramid plans,
- Phase 5: Title: “The Celestial”, Breach Decal plans, Breach Banner customisation.
- Final Phase: Aeron Drive plans, Aeron Blade plans, Aeron Winglet plans.
Phase 1 Milestones
- Crew, Awaken: Locate the ship, Rewards: Pre-Package Personal Refiner Unit, Starship Launch Fuel x3.
- Wings in the Dark: Leave the planet, Rewards: Base Computer pans, Hyperdrive plans.
- Between the Stars: Wart to a new system, Rewards: Pre-Packed Atlantic Drive Unit.
- Timestamp 1: Reach first rendezvous, Rewards: Inventory Slot x5, Debris Rangefinder plans, Craftable Components plans.
- Debris Field: Acquire the Debris Rangefinder, Rewards: Corvette Basic Modules Pack.
- Door to the Stars: Assemble a Corvette-class starship, Reward: Refiner Unit, Powerful Frost Protection Upgrade x2.
- Shipbreaking: Search the wreckage of a lost corvette, Reward: Advanced Mining Laser plans, Pre-Packed Aqua-Jets Unit.
Phase 2 Milestones (in progress)
- Timestamp 2: Reach second rendezvous point, Reward: Powerful Underwater Oxygen Upgrade x2, Underwater Survival Blueprints.
- Hidden.
- Starspawn: Mine from asteroids (20), Reward: Nautilon Platform plans, Nautilon Advanced Equipment Blueprints, Supreme Submarine Drive Upgrade.
- Operating Depth: Deploy the Nautilon Submarine, Reward: Marine Shelter, Oxygen x100, Hydrothermal Fuel Cell x3.
- Descent: Reach 1,0001u below sea level, Reward: Supreme Scanning System Upgrade, Supreme Movement System Upgrade, Inventory Slot x3
- Temptation: Gather Sea Glass (5), Reward: Supreme Mining Beam Upgrade x2, Multi-Tool Inventory Slot x5.
- Gentle Giants: Discover an aquatic creature weighting over 10 kg, Reward: Wonder Projector, Creature Pellets x50.
Phase 3 Milestones (in progress)
- Timestamp 3: Reach third rendezvous point, Rewards: Pre-Packaged Personal Forcefield Unit; Supreme Boltcaster Unit.
- Hidden,
- They Feed: Kill biological horrors (16), Rewards: Supreme Life-Support Upgrade x3, Inventory Slot x5.
- Friends in Odd Places: Adopt an anomalous floating companion, Rewards: Supreme Defensive System Upgrade, Pre-Packaged Scatter Balster Unit, Pre-Packaged Shell Greaser Unit.
- Dereliction: Completely explore a derelict freighter, Rewards: Haz-Mat Gauntlet Plans, Supreme Hyperdrive Upgrade.
- Tendrils: Eliminate Hungering Tendrils (5), Rewards: Multi-Tool Inventory Slot x3, Powerful Scatter Blaster Upgrade x2.
Phase 4 Milestones (in progress)
- Timestamp 4: Reach fourth rendezvous point, Rewards: Starship Inventory Slots x5, 1,000,000 Units.
- Hidden.
- Shards of the Storm: Collect Storm Crystals (7), Rewards: Oxygen x100, Supreme Defensive System upgrade.
- Thermal Power: Collect Crystal Sulphide (8), Rewards: Pre-Packaged Optical Drill Unit.
- Radiance: Harvest Radiant Shards (16), Rewards: Starship Launch Fuel x5, Supreme Pulse Engine Upgrade.
- Lunar Cluster: Survey all moons of a gas giant, Rewards: Pre-Packaged Rocked Boost Unit.
- No Time for a Caution: Dive into Black Hole, Rewards: Memory Fragment (Inventory), Defence Chit, Terrifying Sample.
Phase 5 Milestones (in progress)
- Timestamp 5: Reach fifth rendezvous point, Rewards: Silver x100, Gold x100, Platinum x100, Nanites x300.
- Hidden.
- Alien Menagerie: Discover animal life on the planet Gisto Minor (8), Rewards: Carbon x1000, Blob Decal plans, Curious Fauna Decal plans.
- Forgotten Quarries: Gather Polished Stone from relic worlds (256), Rewards: Fossil Display Pack.
- Graverobber: Assemble a complete fossil exhibit, Rewards: Pre-Packaged Fishing Rig Unit, Fishing Bait recipes.
- Hooked: Catch variety of Fish (5), Rewards: Pre-Packaged Pulse Spitter Unit, Supreme Pulse Spitter Upgrade, Pre-Packaged Amplified Cartridges Unit.
- Hidden.
More:
No Man's Sky
August 9, 2016
Rate It!