This isn’t a My Neighbor Totoro shot, it’s someone’s base in No Man’s Sky

While everyone’s busy building their Corvette starships in No Man’s Sky, some players are totally content just working on their bases. The new feature from The Voyagers update, and later expanded in the Breach, was a dream come true for many of us, but there’s still tons to do on planets. This creation is a perfect example of that.

Hope there are still a few Susuwatari hiding in the attic

Say what you want, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke are great, but for me, the top Ghibli movie will always be Tonari no Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro). My house is basically a Totoro shrine, Christmas ornaments, blankets, sofa pillows, all of it. That’s how obsessed I am, and I’m surely not alone – someone even built a Totoro base in No Man’s Sky.

The creator, tosk777, didn’t even use any mods, just built the whole thing from scratch using parts already in the game. If you’re thinking about recreating it yourself, there’s no tutorial yet, but they’re working on a tour video that should be up on YouTube soon.

The build itself must’ve taken hours upon hours, and according to tosk777, even finding the right spot for it wasn’t easy.

I took a couple of weeks to find the right Ghibli green, and then to find a way point with a sink-hole near enough to put Totoro in took some more time. I needed a way point for an area flat and large to build the house.

The only thing missing now is a custom Corvette Catbus, and maybe a landing pad that looks like a bus stop. And if we could get a few more character cosmetics in the Appearance Modifier, like Totoro’s leaf umbrella (or at least a red one like Satsuki’s), that would be ideal.