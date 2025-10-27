Easy trick to find Spawn of Arcadia in NMS. Complete Jellyflesh easily

Despite the years, No Man’s Sky is still receiving new updates. Not so long ago, Hello Games released fresh content, with Expedition called Breach on the lead. Starting a new adventure is not complicated and anyone can do it. So, it’s a great time to get rewards for completing series of milestones. As you might know, some of them are hidden first, and you won’t know what you need to do until later. One of these mysterious objectives is Jellyflesh, the last obstacle you need to face before finishing the expedition. You need to catch Spawn of Arcadia fish to progress it.

How to find Spawn of Arcadia in NMS easily?

Breach expedition is focused on exploring space wrecks spread across the space. However, there are also milestones related to killing some creatures or fishing. Jellyflesh is one of them. As I mentioned earlier, you need to catch Spawn of Arcadia. Some players have problems with finding it.

You can complete this milestone easily at the late stage of expedition. You must travel to Rendezvous 5 planet (it’s called Ledalto VII and has a nice ocean). It is good to find a place where the depth exceeds 200 units.

In the first place, you will need a fishing rod, so I hope that you didn't throw it away after completing Hooked milestone. In terms of bait, opinions are divided. Some players say that you don’t need any bait. However, we recommend using Mordite. Of course, you can also try other things.

At this point you must try until you catch Spawn of Arcadia. So, now you need a little bit of luck and patience. When you succeed you can finally summon the boss called Deepwater Guardian. Jellyflesh will be unlocked after defeating this creature.