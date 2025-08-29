Not 1 but even 2 million in GTA 5 Online. The time to claim this free reward is limited

Many of you are probably waiting for GTA 6. However, there is still some time until its release. So, it's worth taking a look at its “biggest competitor” - GTA Online. Summer is slowly coming to an end. On this occasion, Rockstar has prepared some surprises for GTA Online fans. You have an opportunity to get millions of in-game currency for free. But what are the terms of this giveaway? Let’s check them out.

How to get 2 million in GTA 5 Online

As I mentioned earlier, Rockstar prepared giveaway for all GTA 5 Online players. All you have to do is to log in to the game before September 17. The reward is 1 million GTA dollars for all players. However, GTA+ subscribers will receive additional 1 million. So, you can get 2 million in total. This is a considerable amount of cash.

However, you must keep in mind that this reward is not given to you automatically. Money will be added to your account within 72 hours after logging in. So, you must be patient.

What’s more for End of Summer in GTA 5 Online?

Of course, money for free is not everything. In the coming days, you can also earn additional rewards for completing activities in the game. There will also be discounts on items. So, let’s check what you can gain:

2 x GTA$ and RP (or 4 x for GTA+ members) for all Simeon Contact Missions; 2 x GTA$ and RP for Community Race Series; 30% off in Smoke on the Water; There are many additional discounts, too.

So, it’s a great opportunity to get back to GTA Online even before GTA 6 release next year (if it will not be delayed gain). However, probably many people would prefer learning how much the new Take-Two production will cost. Let’s hope that it will be really a fair price, as Take-Two CEO promised. Let’s not forget, though, that developers work also on different projects.