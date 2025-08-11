„GTA 6 price will be fair.” Take-Two CEO avoids declarations, reassures BioShock 4 fans and has a new sacred rule for the industry

While discussing Take-Two Interactive's financial results, the company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, answered questions from investors and journalists about upcoming games.

No clear declaration on Grand Theft Auto VI price

Zelnick didn't give a clear answer regarding the price of GTA 6. He only stated that it will be "fair" and should reflect what this game has to offer. In recent days, there has been a heated discussion on whether we will pay 80 or maybe 100 dollars for the game.

The CEO also confirmed that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still planned for May 26, 2026. Thanks to GTA 6, next year looks really promising for Take-Two, but Strauss Zelnick knows that in this industry, you can't just sit back and relax. According to him, the next 3-5 years will bring launches of many big games, some of which may initiate completely new formats. That's why the publisher, in order to stay on top, must constantly invest in its development and create innovative productions.

Why does Borderlands 4 cost 70 dollars?

Staying on the topic of prices, it's worth noting that Borderlands 4, which is scheduled for release in September this year, will cost 70 bucks. It was a nice surprise because the head of Gearbox studio suggested a few months ago that the title might be more expensive than other games in its category.

When asked about it, Zelnick stated that the company's goal is to provide players with entertainment at prices that are even lower than the real value of a given game. In the case of Borderlands 4, the CEO is convinced that this task has been successfully accomplished.

Turbulent fate of BioShock 4

Regarding BioShock 4, Zelnick admitted that the project has had a bumpy development cycle, and recently, there have been changes in the people managing it, as the game needs significant changes. Thus, he confirmed the reports from a few days ago.

Zelnick emphasized that this is a difficult game, as matching the legendary first installment is a huge challenge. However, he assured that BioShock 4 is not at risk of being canceled. As he stated:

This game will be released. I can promise this with all my heart, without a doubt.

"Good games are the new bad games"

Zelnick also said something exceptionally interesting. He stated that players' expectations regarding quality are constantly increasing. As he explains, in the past, games that were merely good had a chance for solid sales. However, that's all in the past now, and those titles are currently on the same level as the bad productions from a few years ago.

Zelnick is not the only CEO in the industry who has such thoughts. Last year, the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, said something similar after the failure of Star Wars: Outlaws. He mentioned that just releasing "solid" games is not enough anymore and that they need to aim much higher. This led to the decision to delay the release of Assassin's Creed: Shadows for several months to give the developers more time to refine the project. This turned out to be the right move, as the title had the second best launch in the series' history.

Take-Two Interactive financial results

Finally, it's worth mentioning the results included in the financial report.